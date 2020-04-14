<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





National Center for the Control of Diseases, NCDC, has advised former governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, to immediately go into self isolation, sequel to a successful Covid-19 test in Kano.

Officials of the NCDC advised the former governor, via text messages published in his facebook page, which read: “Assalamu Alaykum, Your Excellency Sir, as part of our Covid-19 contact tracing your name was mentioned among other dignitaries that attended the funeral at Koki on Thursday.”

The message was sent to Sule Lamido by Dr Imam Wada Bello, Director Public Health State Ministry of Health, Kano State and Secretary Covid-19 State Taskforce. The invitation SMS added “we would like to have your kind permission for our Rapid Response Team, RRT, to evaluate your risk and possibly take sample.”





Sequel to contact tracing by the NCDC, the PDP stalwart was one of the dignitaries identified to have attended funeral ceremony at Koki on Thursday where Kano index case was said to have mixed freely with the crowd of sympathisers.

A source who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the emerging development “is part of NCDC protocol for suspected persons to self isolate as he await results”.

Lamido in his prompt response said “sure, I am available any time you need me, let me know when.”

The former governor disclosed that “and today, Monday by 1:30pm 13/04/2020 myself, my driver and orderly were through the whole processes. Efficiency at it is best, now awaiting results.”