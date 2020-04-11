<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control on Saturday advised the Kwara State Government to establish a molecular laboratory in the state.

Dr. Shuaib Belgore, NCDC Team Leader in Kwara State, gave the advice at a meeting with the Technical Committee on COVID-19 and stakeholders at the state Ministry of Health in Ilorin.

According to Belgore, the molecular technique is used to diagnose and monitor disease, detect risk and decide which therapies will work best for individual patients.

He said it could not be overemphasised for the state to acquire a molecular laboratory as tests are useful in a range of medical specialism, including infectious diseases.

The NCDC team leader advised that if the Kwara State Government could acquire a molecular laboratory, it would be a great legacy for the government in helping the people in the state and outside in the area of identification and control of infectious diseases.





Belgore noted that such laboratory would help in disease surveillance and sample collection, like collecting mucous at the back of the throat for COVID-19.

He said: “We use the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test, which can find viral particles on a person and diagnosis of diseases such as Dengue fever, Yellow fever and Lassa fever, among others.”

He explained that the test locates a particular Coronavirus gene sequence and creates multiple copies that could then be easily detected.

Belgore, however, pointed out that there are protocols for transporting samples, especially long distance transport, and as such training of staff was key.

He also advised the state on effective rumour management, adding that rumours can hinder effective management of the COVID-19 crusade.