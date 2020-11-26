The Executive Secretary, National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE), has received the award of Early Child Development Ambassador in recognition of his leadership and commitment to the expansion of play-based early learning in the country.

Dr Amy Shalangwa, National Coordinator, Early Childhood Development Initiative, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), presented the award to the NCCE boss in Abuja on Thursday.

He commended him for implementation of programmes and policies that had contributed to the expansion of quality Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) at the national level.

Shalangwa also said that the NCCE had supported international networks that promote research and innovation in ECCE, as well as an environment for cross-cultural learning and knowledge sharing.





According to her, this has helped placed the country at the forefront of knowledge of culturally relevant global ECCE best practices.

“Through your unflinching support for teacher training initiatives that promote synergy between theoretical and practical knowledge of play based learning at all Colleges of Education, you have made immense contributions to enhancing the quality of early childhood educators across the country.

” This has therefore directly helped in laying a path for positive early learning outcomes for the Nigerian child,” he said.

Responding, Prof. Bappa-Aliyu Mohammadu, NCCE boss thanked the organisation for finding him worthy and as well the board members of the commission for making it possible for him to operate under ECCE platform.

Mohammadu promised to work more for the advance course of promoting and enhancing the quality of early childhood education in the country.