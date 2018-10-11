



In a bid to improve teachers’ education in Nigeria, the National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE) has approved the implementation of the Open Distance and e-Learning (ODeL) in all Colleges of Education.

According to a statement issued by Lovedays Egbedion, Head, Project and Partnership, the Executive Secretary of NCCE, Prof. Bappa-Aliyu Muhammadu, disclosed this while inaugurating the NCCE/M8 Global Tertiary Institutions E-learning Resource (TIER) Project Implementation Committee.

Members of the implementation committee were drawn from NCCE, Provosts of Colleges of Education and the TIER Consortium partners led by M8 Global KNOW Network.

Prof. Muhammadu stressed the need for a successful implementation as a way to keying into the federal government’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) on access to quality education in all NCE-awarding institutions irrespective of ownership.

He stated that the involvement of the organised private sector and the NCCE’s regulated institutions will ensure the prompt delivery of the TIER project benefits.

He itemised the benefits to include: NCCE Policy and Administrative Frameworks for ODeL, Extramural financing and resource collaboration for technological and ICT services and vocational qualifications, training and development.

Other benefits include: internationalisation as well as enhanced student progression through collaborative provision.

Speaking on behalf of the provosts, the National Chairman of the Committee of Provosts in Colleges of Education, Prof. Johnson H. Pongri, thanked the management of NCCE and pledged the support of the provosts and Colleges of Education towards realising the TIER project objectives.

For Dr. Lovedays Egbedion, Head of Project and Partnership, M8 Global KNOW Network, he assured the management of the readiness of all the TIER Consortium partners towards improving Teachers’ Education in Nigeria in tandem with the best global practice.

The TIER Consortium is made up of financial and technological firms and international development partners.