In response to the increase in cybercrime around the world, the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) has warned internet users and other users of telecommunication in the country to guard against being defrauded by internet fraudsters known as “yahoo yahoo boys”.

Amongst the measures to be taken is the installation of personal security in their system as well as forming the habit of deleting any unknown and suspicious mail in their email boxes.

Presenting the lead paper at the 110th edition of its consumer outreach programme held in Umuahia Abia State capital on Thursday (yesterday) an official of NCC, Mr Abdulazeez Jide, said internet consumers should know that some of these fraudsters are internationally connected and therefore well equipped.

The NCC official further requested internet users not to open or totally ignore some applications that are likely to lead to either hacking or receiving unnecessary requests from unknown persons and therefore advised consumers to use trusted anti-viruses, strong passwords and manage social media settings properly.

He described the theme of the outreach programme, ‘Mitigating Effects of Cybercrime: Roles of Telecom Consumers,’ as very apt; even as he defined cybercrime as “a crime committed using the internet”.

“This practice can be said to be an abuse of the Internet. It is the use of Internet access by some dishonest individuals to carry out criminal, wrongful and illegal activities to harm, defraud or cause psychological discomfort or steal personal information from legitimate Internet users.”

In her opening remarks earlier, the NCC Director of Consumer Affairs, Mrs. Felicia Onwuegbuchulam, represented by the deputy director in the NCC, Alhaji Ismail Adedigba, said the outreach was designed to “address generating interest in the industry”.

Mrs. Onwuegbuchulam maintained that the outreach, which had representatives of the major telecom companies in attendance, was held to highlight the threats of cybercrime to all users of telecom services and to sensitise the consumers on the role they need to play in order to be protected from the prying eyes of cyber criminals and hackers.”

In his remarks, the deputy director, Consumer Affairs, Alhaji Ismail Adedigba, said the essence of the programme was to educate consumers on cybercrime as well as inform them on what they should do to protect themselves and their businesses when such issues arise.