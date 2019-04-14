<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has called for a collaborative efforts towards protecting telecom infrastructure across the country.

Mrs Amina Shehu, NCC Director Zonal Operations made this call in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Shehu was speaking at the commission’s sensitisation programme on the protection of telecoms infrastructure in Okene Kogi State.

She urged all stakeholders, including traditional rulers, and individuals to collectively protect telecoms infrastructure in their communities.

Shehu, represented by Mr Ekisola Oladisun, Principal Manager, Zonal Operations Directorate, told the audience that concerted efforts of all stakeholders were needed to protect telecoms infrastructure.

“If the Quality of Service (QoS) and Quality of Experience (QoE) enjoyed by the consumers are to be improved upon, the consumers needed to play a role by joining hands in protecting telecoms infrastructure.

“Such as Base Transceiver Stations (BTS) and fibre optic cables located in their vicinities,” she said.

She noted that Nigeria has, over the years, recorded tremendous growth in its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) following the liberalisation of the telecoms industry in 2001.

Shehu, however, lamented that there are various chanlleges facing optimum protection for telecoms infrastructure, which , in turn, hinder delivery of highly improved services to the consumers by the mobile networks.

The challenges, according to her, include vandalism, theft of telecoms site equipment’s, harassment and intimidation of telecoms site engineers among others.

“It is important to note that the spate of vandalism of telecoms infrastructure across the country has resulted in cases of poor quality of service which telecoms consumers complain about,” she said.

She said it was on the basis of these realities, that the commission organised the workshop in order to educate consumers on the imperative of protecting telecoms infrastructure.

“Which has become the backbone for the entire economy so we need to collectively protect telecoms infrastructure in our communities to prevent decline in quality of service on the networks of our service providers,” she said.

Also speaking Mr Musa Daibu an official in the Technical Standards and Network Integrity (TSNI) Directorate, NCC, said the commission and other stakeholders were pushing for the passing into law of a bill on Critical National Infrastructure.

Daibu said that the bill if passed, will help to further improve telecoms infrastructure protection, as it will classify telecoms infrastructure as national assets.

The forum provided opportunity for telecoms consumers to ask questions on various aspects of telecomm service delivery. And the commission’s officials provided appropriate responses to issues raised to the satisfaction of the consumers.