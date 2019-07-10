<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, has commissioned a Research steering committee to join in steering ICT innovations in the country.

The committee will not only drive innovation and manufacturing in the nation’s telecoms sector, but will also farm out a roadmap that would entrench research in the Nigerian telecoms industry.

Executive Vice-Chairman of the commission, Prof. Umar Danbatta, explained that innovation all over the world is what drives social and economic transformation in all ramifications but with regards to the telecoms industry.

He said: “We hope to see a road map which will empower citizens to be able to protect themselves from cybercrimes, as well as assist telecoms operators to come out with the new ideas and services that will enrich telecoms offerings in the country.

“The result of research and development will be showcased to stakeholders in the industry, including those that will be interested in our research and development, so that we can finally translate an important provision of the communications act in the area of manufacturing into reality.

“Virtually, there is no manufacturing taking place in this country and it is the responsibility of NCC to drive either the revival of the sector or to finally translate it into reality by having in place a vibrant telecoms manufacturing sector.”

Danbatta expressed confidence in the ability of the committee and charged them on a desirable and scalable roadmap.

According to him: “We have confidence that you have the capacity to deliver on the mandate that we are about to give you. We want government to come forward and be active sponsor of this initiative because we need to go back to our report, why university system was established. Everything we are doing is geared towards improving the human condition.

“So on our part, we also included the National Universities Commission and the National Board for Technical Education, one for the Nigerian university system, the other, for technical and allocations.

‘‘The Mechanism to engage key stakeholders will be developed to improve implementation of the Word document for the interest of the communications industry in Nigeria, for consumers, for the country, so let’s go humanity,’’ Danbatta said.

Also, Chairman of the National Steering Committee, Prof. Elijah Omizagba, who is a Professor of control and system engineering, from Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi, commended NCC and described the initiative as a step in the right direction.