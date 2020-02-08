<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Nigerian Communications Commission has been honoured with “Outstanding Partnership” award by the Information Systems Audit and Control Association.

The Association said it was gratified by the support, collaboration and partnership with the Commission and what it has accomplished as the national regulatory authority for telecommunication in Nigeria.

Glory Idehen, President of the Federal Capital Territory Chapter of ISACA, referenced activities of the Commission as the regulator of the telecoms, a sector that has enabled growth in other sectors of the economy.

Idehen said ISACA is particularly happy to be associated with NCC.

The Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, who was represented by Abraham Oshadami, Head Information Technology at NCC, thanked ISACA for the award.





Danbatta noted that as a leading public sector organisation regulating telecoms, NCC takes information technology governance as critical.

Accordingly, the EVC stated that it is just natural that NCC was able to relate warmly with ISACA, which is also focused on information technology governance.

The EVC expressed gladness that some staff of the Commission are also members of ISACA and hope that the body will continue to encourage professional capacity building among the nation’s workforce.

ISACA is an international not-for-profit professional body with over 200 chapters globally.

The Association is reputed for the development and use of information technology systems knowledge and practices to enhance efficiency in corporate governance structures.