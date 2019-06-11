<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) has received an award for being Nigeria’s Best Corporate Governance and Regulatory Agency.

Newsmen report that the telecommunications regulatory body received the honour during the eWorld Forum in Lagos.

The Managing Director, Ajo Media, Mr Aaron Ukodie said NCC got the award for carrying out its tasks and targets with focus and dedication.

Ukodie said that the commission had achieved several milestones, among them, the enablement of the fastest growing mobile phone network in Africa and carrying out one of the best and transparent licensing regimes.

He said that NCC worked in achieving the five-year target of 30 per cent broadband penetration set for it in 2013.

According to him, the Commission licensed infrastructure companies, providing them the necessary enablement to take access to underserved and unserved parts of Nigeria.

“The laudable results witnessed over the years in the development of broadband and digital connectivity in the country would not have been possible without the various roles played by eight companies and associations.

“To further stimulate them for more work in helping Nigeria get everyone connected to digital platforms, services and ensure affordability, the six private companies and two government agencies received various awards at the 10th Edition of e-World Forum.

“Two government agencies which have stood out in the management of Nigerian public entities, the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) and the Galaxy Backbone, were among the select few that received the eWorld plaudit,’’ he said on Tuesday in a statement.

Ukodie said that another government agency, Galaxy Backbone received Nigeria’s Best eGovernance Champion award for its work in building a sustainable economy using technology.

He said that Galaxy was uplifting the image of .ng locally and internationally and stimulating the development of local content on the internet space.

The MD said that the Association of Licensed telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) and the Association of Telecommunication Companies of Nigeria (ATCON) were honoured in the area of providing the needed advocacy in the digital development ecosystem.

He added the two associations were honoured for their work in catalysing the development of the sector.

According to him, ALTON got Nigeria’s Best ICT Development Advocate award for its dogged fight in ensuring that telecommunications operators operate in the best of environment to drive the needed development of the sector, and ultimately for the good of the Nigerian economy and its people.

“For providing an umbrella for ICT players, especially the not-so-big ones, to nest and find a voice and belonging and giving birth to so many other industry exhibition platforms where industry players come together to showcase their services and technologies and also discuss topical industry issues, ATCON got Nigeria’s Best ICT Industry Development Catalyst.

“The sterling, remarkable and focused work of Rack Centre, Medallion, IXPN and eStreams in ensuring that local companies take the driver’s seat in ensuring digital, internet connectivity and hosting of Nigerian data locally also received accolades.

“eStreams received the award of ‘Nigeria’s Best Digital Connectivity Company’ for providing suitable connectivity solutions to Corporate Nigeria.

“Medallion received Nigeria’s ‘Best Data Connectivity Company’ award for being in the forefront of localising and advocating for pushing the nationwide spread of data centres to cover all the geopolitical zones of the country,’’ he said.

Ukodie said that the eWorld’s award of West Africa’s ‘Best Digital Infrastructure Provider’ went to Rack Centre for its many exploits in providing data and digital connectivity and infrastructure across West Africa.

He said that IXPN received Nigeria’s ‘Best Champion of Internet Connectivity’ award for its sterling work in internet exchange and connectivity in Nigeria.