The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has said it will offer more research fellowship positions to researchers in the tertiary institutions.

The NCC’s Executive Vice Chairman (EVC), Prof. Umar Danbatta, who disclosed this at the 3rd edition of the Stakeholders Forum with Academia, in Abuja, yesterday, added that he commission’s increased support to researchers would in turn improve the economy.

Danbatta, who was represented by the NCC’s Director of New Media and Information Security, Engr. Haru Alhassan, also said the commission had set up a National Steering Committee to develop a roadmap for research.

The EVC said the roadmap would ensure improved academic researches, address local industry needs and boost the efforts of tertiary institutions to produce industry-ready graduates.

“We intend to offer research fellowship positions for in-depth research and exploration of problems the industry is facing whilst improving the researchers’ experience in the industry.

“We have also formed a National Steering Committee made up of the National Universities Commission (NUC), the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), the Academia and the industry, to develop a roadmap.

“I am confident that our cerebral and germane deliberations amongst like-minded people today, will impact positively on the development of the telecommunications industry, and its role in the growth of the nation’s economy,” he said.

Mr Ubale Maska, Executive Commissioner, Technical Services, NCC, noted that today’s knowledge economy, known as the 4th Industrial revolution, had broadened the academia.

Maska was represented by Mr Ephraim Nwokenneya, Director, Research and Development of the commission.