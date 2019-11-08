<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Mr Adeleke Adewolu, Executive Commissioner and Stakeholder Management, Nigerian Communications Commission, has said that the commission would not compromise its commitment to ensuring consumers’ rights were upheld at all times.

Adewolu made this known at the report presentation of the consumer complaints categories and Services Level Agreements (SLAs) on Thursday in Abuja.

He called on the service providers to always inform customers on service and ensure that failures, faults are resolved with the least possible delay.

He also said that customers should be appropriately compensated for service failures and delays, where applicable.

“One of the ways by which these objectives can be achieved is to have a set of comprehensive list of complaint categories, clear fault-resolution time and mandatory compensation regimes binding on service providers.

“The revised consumers complaint categories and the consequent SLAs, presented today, provide such a framework to guide the delivery of communication services and the resolution of consumer complaints.

“It also provides remediation mechanism and associated resolution timelines. Equally importantly, it provides consequences of default which the commission is empowered to strictly enforce, “he said.

The Commissioner, however, said that the SLAs was the outcome of a rigorous review process undertaken by the commission with the full participation of the industry.

He noted that the SLA was represented by the Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON).

“I am also pleased to note that SLAs are fully benchmarked against international best practices, particularly those of comparable jurisdictions.

“With the development of these SLAs, it is our expectation that the service providers and all other concerned stakeholders in the industry value chain will immediately enhance their processes.

“They will ensure that consumer complaints and service issues are treated with the seriousness that they deserve.

“We also expect that consumers will continue to be accorded greater pride of place befitting their indisputable position as “King” in the industry ecosystem.