



The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has inaugurated the new governing board of Digital Bridge Institute (DBI).

On the occasion, the Minister of Communications, Barr. Adebayo Shittu, lauded the institute for its contribution in the empowerment of citizens to lead meaningful lives and contribute to the economic development of the nation.

The minister who was represented by Senator Olabiyi Durojaiye noted: “Since the establishment of the institute by NCC in 2004, Digital Bridge Institute has been training and empowering citizens in vocational and ICT skills. The NCC should be commended for continuing to provide the needed support to the institute over the years to ensure its sustainability, growth and development.”

He said the appointment of the new board members by the NCC complied with the provision of the memorandum and articles of association of the institution which is the legal instrument establishing it.

“The members have been carefully selected reflecting their experience/expertise in various fields ranging from the academia, private sector and the telecoms Industry and, I am confident that they will discharge their responsibilities creditably,” he added.

Members of the new governing board are Engr Titi Omo-Ettu (chairman), Dr Bode Oke, Prof Mohammed Ajiya, Prof Sahalu Balarabe, Engr Hashim Bakori, Dr Niran Oyekale, Rt Hon. Kelechi Nwagwu, Prof Oyelowo Oyewo, Mr Ikenna Ikeme (MTN representative), Mr Peter Olusoji Ogundele (Ericsson representative) as well as two ex-officio members of the board who were also re-appointed, namely Senator Olabiyi Durojaiye, Chairman, NCC and Prof Umar Danbatta, EVC, NCC.

The Digital Bridge Institute (DBI) was established in May 2004 to bridge the digital divide gap in the country and its launching marked the wake of the phenomenal worldwide growth of the telecommunications and Information Communications Technology (ICT), which was well noted in Nigeria led by the successful auction of digital mobile licensing by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).