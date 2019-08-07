<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), is set for the second edition of its Emerging Telecoms Technologies Research and ICT Innovation Forum.

This year’s edition, which is designed for the North-West region, will hold in Kano State, from August 14 to 15, 2019.

The forum’s theme: “Developing Nigeria’s Tech Ecosystem; Imperative for Improving Local Content,” according to the NCC, is in line with the commission’s commitment to promoting ICT innovation and investment opportunities and facilitating strategic collaboration and partnership.

It would present an opportunity for the NCC to bring together key players in the Nigerian tech-ecosystem to deliberate and suggest policy, framework/strategy that could further develop the sector, thereby serving as a catalyst for improving local content in ICT/telecommunication sector.

The first day is meant to identify the gaps in the ICT/telecoms sector, and further strengthen the collaboration between stakeholders and the commission. The second day will have a breakout session to discuss possible solution to the identified gaps.

The Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, is expected to address the gathering, comprising stakeholders drawn from the Nigerian tech ecosystem; mobile network operators Internet service providers and tech hubs. Professional associations in the ICT sector, original equipment manufacturers, consumer advocacy groups and the financial sector will also be in attendance.

A lead paper presentation on the theme “Developing Nigeria’s Tech Ecosystem; Imperative for Improving Local Content” will be delivered by Dr. Chris Uwaje, Africa chair, Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers Internet of Things (IEEE IoT). Other stakeholders participating in the forum have been slated as panelists in a discourse focused on “Digital Skills Imperative for Retooling National Workforce and Developing Capacities for Future Work, Innovation Hubs as the Fulcrum of Local Content Development, Digital Inclusion, Employment and National Survivability.”

Further discussion will also take place on the topic “Legislative and Government Support for Enhancing Tech Eco System in Nigeria.”

The panel chairs for the three segments include Prof. G. Aderounmu, dean, Faculty of Technology, Obafemi Awolowo University Ile-Ife, Osun State, Prof. S B Junaid, head, Computer Science Department, Ahmadu Bello Univeristy, Zaria, Kaduna State, and Engr. Haru Alhassan, director, New Media and Information Department, NCC.