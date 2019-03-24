<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) Saturday lamented the menace of cyber theft in the country, claiming that it had cost many Nigerians valuable property and money.

The Coordinator of the NCC Consumer Advocacy Group, Mr. Jide Azees, raised the alarms at a sensitisation programme for telecommunication consumers in Ekiti State.

The programme brought together stakeholders including the traditional rulers, students, youth groups, faith-based groups, artisans, market men and women as well as civil servants.

At the agency’s 104th consumer outreach programme, Azees reeled out safety measures against cyber fraud while lamenting that fraudsters were using information and communication telecommunication infrastructure to defraud innocent citizens.

Azeez, who spoke on Mitigating Effects of Cybercrime: Role of Telecom Users, said there was need for consumers to avoid frivolous discussion with unknown individuals on social media platforms, saying this is the best way to fall into the hands of fraudsters.

He said many Nigerians have lost their lives as a result of trauma caused them by ICT fraudsters, saying consumers must protect their personal data from being stolen by ICT theft.

He explained that the fraudsters “attack consumers on social media, website where consumers carry out financial transactions by using credit and debit cards. Our mobile devices and computers are the targets of yahoo boys.

“So, users must be aware that this fraud and attacks can emanate from any part of the world as long as the devices are connected to the global super highway known as Internet.

“So, we must take precautions on our SIM cards, by not using preregistered cards .Follow guidelines on SIM replacement and where you lose your phone, or SIM quickly contact your bank to stop transactions on the account”, he advised.

The Director, Consumer Affairs Bureau, Mrs. Felicia Onwuegbuchulam, said the programme was packaged by the NCC to inform and educate telecommunication users on how best to protect their lives.

Onwuegbuchulam, who was represented by Deputy Director in the department, Mr. Ismail Adedigba said the NCC would continue to take actions that would protect the rights and lives of consumers.

He said it “is out of belief that without consumers becoming aware if cybercrime trends and making efforts to ensure safe use of connected devices, cyber criminals will continue to make ICT space unsafe.

“We are concerned about curtailing the activities of dishonest people who are bent on using ICT for illegal businesses and this awareness campaign is part of that strides to make consumers enjoy the fruits if their labour,” she said.