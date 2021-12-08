NCC: Automation the next stage of service delivery by MDAs

The Nigerian Communications Commission says leveraging the potential of Information and Communication Technology to automate service delivery should be the next frontier of excellent service delivery to Nigerians by public institutions.

Executive Vice Chairman, NCC, Umar Garba Danbatta, said this in a goodwill message presented on his behalf by NCC’s Director, Public Affairs, Ikechukwu Adinde, at the opening ceremony of a three-day SERVICOM retreat at the Communications and Digital Economy Complex, Mbora, Abuja.

The retreat, which focused on ‘Charter Performance Monitoring and Reporting’, was aimed at enhancing the monitoring of the implementation of the NCC’s Client Service Charter, identifying gaps, as well as measuring and evaluating the progress of service delivery in the Commission.

Adinde said the digital economy drive of the Federal Government should mean that more services be delivered online to the people of Nigeria and in a more efficient manner in line with the philosophy of SERVICOM.