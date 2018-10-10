



The Executive Secretary, Nigerian Communications Commission, Prof. Umar Danbatta, has assured the Public Complaints Commission of its technical support to ensure smooth operation of its E-service.

He gave the assurance while receiving the Executive Secretary, PCC, Chile Igbawua, who paid him a courtesy visit on Wednesday in Abuja.

Danbatta told Igbawua and his team that NCC was a world class communications regulatory agency that was fully Information Communication Technology compliant and well equipped with modern technologies.

He said that the commission’s mandate was to ensure Nigerians had access to qualitative communication skills.

He said: “Am happy we have granted you the short code for your call centres, to ensure effectiveness of your work and prompt recipient of complains.

“Having just the short code is usually not enough, it should be activated.

“We can help intervene with your service providers to configure the short code speedily and we will also see how we can provide working equipment for your organisation.”

He advised PCC to establish one call centre per geo-political zone, to cut cost and ensure effectiveness, instead of one per state as was earlier planned.

Earlier, Igbawua said that the visit was to strengthen the working relationship between both organisations and solicit their support in its digital operation.

He said that PCC had the mandate of addressing all cases of bureaucratic injustice both in government and private sectors.

He noted that in the past years PCC had been operating with the analogue method but was currently transiting to the digital.

He said: “Thank you for granting us the short code 276 for our operation but we need your assistance to make the service providers hasten its activation.

“In this age you can keep expanding in physical infrastructure but the fastest way to expand is through technology and our job involves systemic investigation to take proactive measures.

“We also need your cooperation in the area of staff training on ICT because you have the access to IT infrastructure.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that both commissions agreed to set up a six-member joint committee to draw up modalities for speedy configuration of the PCC short code and to strengthen further collaboration.