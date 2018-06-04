The Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) says active mobile telephone lines in Nigeria rose from the 149 million in March to 160 million in April, indicating an increase of 11, 226, 713 million.

The figures showed that the total number of mobile telephone lines in April stood at 160,081,051, compared to 148, 854, 338 in March.

The NCC revealed this in its monthly Subscribers Operator Data posted on its website on Monday.

However, the Code Division Multiple Access (CDMA), for active mobile lines, however, had 217,566 users in April, just as in March.

The report said the number of fixed wired/wireless for active mobile lines in April was 136, 496 compared to March, which had 136,781 recording a decrease of 285.

According to NCC, the number of Voice over Internet Protocol (VOIP) was 89, 477 April compared with 85,185 recorded in March, recording an increase of 4,292.

It also revealed that Teledensity for April was 114.66 against 106.64 in March, an increase of 8.02.

Teledensity is the number of telephone connections for every 100 individuals living within an area and it varies widely across the country.

NCC also said the number of connected mobile lines in April decreased to 238,032,318 compared with 236, 116,977 in March, a decrease of 84,659.

The CDMA for connected lines for April was 3,586.095, the same figure with March, the subscribers’ data revealed.

The report said the number of fixed wired/wireless for connected lines in April was 344, 892 compared to March that had 335,485, an increase of 9, 407.

The number of VOIP for connected lines in April was 575, 712, as against 542, 063 in March, an increase of 33,649.