The National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) is set to partner with the National Council for Women Society (NCWS) to clamp down on nudity and indecent dressing in Nigeria.

The viral video of half naked girls dancing in a truck stuck in traffic in Lagos necessitated this move, the Director General of the NCAC, Otunba Segun Runsewe, said during a meeting with the NCWS in Abuja yesterday.

While expressing disappointment with the video, Runsewe noted that nudity is not a part of Nigeria’s culture and must be condemned.

He said his agency and the NCWS had decided to embark on far-reaching youth sensitisation initiatives with a common resolve aimed at redirecting the drift to moral decadence especially among young women which they both agreed was getting out of hand.

They also seek to raise awareness on the need to reenact the Public Nudity Bill which was discarded in 2008.

The National President of NCWS, Dr. Laraba Shoda, said the council was concerned with the growing trend among young women which contradicts the country’s cultural values.