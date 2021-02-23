



The Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Mr. Segun Runsewe, has enjoined the ambassadorial nominees to promote Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage and the economy in their different missions.

Runsewe made the call at the induction ceremony of the ambassador designates, consuls-generals and CDA at a retreat that was held at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja, where he took time to rollout the Nigerian cultural map, with detailed and focal attention on state by state cultural festivals and time of celebrations

The NCAC boss who spoke on the rich Nigerian culture and its potentials to diversify the economy and attract foreign investment, implored the envoys to be in the forefront of promoting and engaging the many foreign nations and their people about the robust and rich Nigerian cultural heritage and robust economy, waiting for collaborations and partnerships.

He noted that the federating 36 states have very rich, unique and diverse cultural attributes and contents, which could not be easily found anywhere else in black Africa nay the world.

Runsewe, who also doubles as President Africa Region World Craft Council (WCC), stated that the Nigerian arts and crafts sector is a gold mine waiting to be fully discovered and tapped for export, empowerment of the rural people and artisans.





He expressed the determination and readiness of the NCAC to partner with all the new envoys to promote and market Nigerian cultural festivals and destinations abroad as soon as they settle down.

“We have shown over the years that Nigerian culture has the capacity to enthrone peace and promote harmony to a world troubled by many irritations and uncertainty. It is within your call to put this attributes to the use of Nigeria and your hosts for the good of mankind.

“Our culinary skills and fashion is another strategic attraction that most nations and peoples you are posted would want to know more and appreciate,” Runsewe said.

He explained that Nigerian indigenous languages totaling over 450 spoken across the length and breadth of the country, stands as veritable evidence of Nigerian uniqueness in the map of black Africa and the world in general.

“These are basic diplomatic ingredients and cultural values that can be used effectively to tell a refreshing story about Nigeria and help change the negative narratives of Nigerians and Nigeria abroad,” he noted.

Runsewe also presented Nigerian branded mufflers, note pads, promotional materials, laptop’s bags, facemasks made from local fabrics and file jackets to the envoys.