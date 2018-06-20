The National Blood Transfusion Service (NBTS), has launched a new campaign that would, expectedly, herald a significant boost in available safe and quality blood for patients.

NBTS, in conjunction with Trauma Care International Foundation (TCIF), said they have concluded plans for advocacy campaign for voluntary blood donation in multiple locations in Nigeria next weekend.

The agencies were worried that insignificant 10 percent of blood donors are voluntary donors, while family replacement and commercial donations account for 30 and 60 percent respectively.

They were optimistic that the new campaign will expose Nigerians to health benefits of periodic voluntary blood donation, and most importantly for the survival of others.

Senior Executive Officer of TCIF, Dr. Olajumoke Akisanya, at a press conference in Abuja, on Tuesday, neutralized the fear that regular blood donation expose donors to diseases that could, perhaps, lead to untimely death.

“On the contrary, regular blood donors, aside other health benefits, enjoy longevity and good health because of the regular exit and replacement of Red Blood Cells after every 120 days,” she said.

Meanwhile, NBTS National Coordinator, Dr. Oluwatoyin Smith, who was represented by Dr. Olusola Idowu, said the objective of campaign was to get minimum of10, 000 persons that would regularly donate safe and quality blood voluntarily, for use in hospitals.

She reiterated that 1.8 million units of blood was required annually in Nigeria to meet the blood need of patients in hospitals.

“But records at the National blood data is discouraging. The implication is that patients lack timely access to blood transfusion in cases of emergency. That result in untimely death.

“She was optimistic that the campaign will convince Nigerians to freely donate blood for patients.”