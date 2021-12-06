NBS promotes spokesman Joel Ichedi, 8 others to director

The Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has promoted its spokesman, Joel Ichedi, along with eight others, to the rank of Director,

A circular issued 2nd December 2021 by the Bureau, listed other staff promoted to the rank of director to include, Mr Adebisi A.T., Ameh G.E., Anyakora A.C., Babalola D.A., Maigida I.Z., Mustapa A. D., Oriokpa V.I. and Adegbe A.

Ichedi is in charge of the Communication and Public Relations Department of NBS.

Born in Odugbo in Apa Local Government Area of Benue State, Ichedi attended Saint Michael’s primary school from where he proceeded to Saint John’s Secondary Amoke in the same Apa LGA.

After his secondary. school education, Ichedi proceeded to the School of Basic Studies Makurdi and later Ahmadu Bello University where he graduated in Economics in 1988.

Upon completion of his University degree, Ichedi joined the services of the then Federal Office of Statistics in 1992 as a Statistician 2.

Ichedi also acquired postgraduate diplomas in Statistics, Advertising and Public Relations, Journalism and MBA from the University of Ibadan, Nigerian Institute of Journalism and Enugu State University of Technology, respectively. He also holds a professional diploma from the Nigerian Institute of Public Relation (NIPR).

Ichedi also attended a French proficiency course in the Institut francais Abuja and he is currently a postgraduate student of Economics in Nasarawa State University.

The newly-promoted director is in charge of the Communication and PR department of NBS. He is married with a child.