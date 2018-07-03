The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) in its yearly crime statistics released recently on its website said that a total of 134,663 crime cases were reported in 2017 across the 36 states and the federal capital territory (FCT) in 2017.

Offences against property has the highest number of cases reported with 68,579 of such cases reported.

Also, offences against persons recorded 53,641 cases reported while offences against lawful authority recorded the least with 12,443.

Lagos State has the highest percentage share of total cases reported at 37.9 percent and 50,975 cases recorded. Abia and Delta state followed closely with 12,408 (9.2 percent) and 7,150 (5.3 percent) cases recorded respectively.

The bureau said that Kebbi has the lowest percentage share of total cases with 0.2 percent and 205 cases recorded.

Kogi and Bauchi states followed closely with percentage share of total cases reported with 0.20 percent and 386 and 0.30 percent cases reported respectively.

NBS explained that, offences against properties were those offence against human belonging: properties of any kind like stealing, receiving stolen properties, obtaining property by false pretence, robbery, burglary and house breaking.

“Offence against lawful authority, this is any offence committed against any establishment of law e.g. failure to pay tax to the appropriate authority”.

Meanwhile, data on number of area commands, divisions and stations, police posts and village posts reflected that there are 12 zonal commands, 37 commands, 217 area commands, 1730 division headquarter, 1212 police stations, 2020 police post and 328 police village post as at 2017.