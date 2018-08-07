A report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has disclosed that in 2017, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) impounded fake and substandard goods valued at N3 billion.

The report posted on NBS official website yesterday, stated that last year, 6,999 applications were received for products registration.

While products presented for registration approval were 11,406. In addition, the agency registered 11,240 products in 2017, while 166 products were rejected, and none was withdrawn, according to the report.

It added, “Registered products for 2017 data revealed that 4,296 applications were received for new products registration, 6,999 products were presented for registration approval, 11,406 products were granted registration; 166 products registration were rejected, and zero number was withdrawn while fake and substandard products worth N3,000,000,000 were impounded during the year.

“Data on imported products registered in the year under review reflected that 2,910 applications were received for new products registration while 2,812 products were registered.

“Similarly, data on locally made products registered in the year under review reflected that 4,089 applications were received for new products registration while 8428 products were registered.”