The Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment and the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) are currently at loggerheads over the accuracy of unemployment data published by the latter.

The labour ministry had on its verified official twitter handle, alleged that the country’s employment data may be inaccurate, particularly the methodology used in arriving at the figures.

The ministry further cited the World Bank as also stating that the methodology didn’t conform with global standards, especially that of the International Labour Organisation (ILO).





But, in a swift reaction to the allegation by the ministry, the statictical agency, via Twitter, faulted the claim, pointing out that the Bretton Woods institution, as well as the Economic Advisory Committee had variously affirmed their “confidence, commendation, support and close working relationship with the NBS on its publications.

It is, however, common for politicians to criticize data whenever it is not in their favour.

The fourth quarter unemployment statictics released recently by the NBS had put the country’s unemployment rate at 33.3 per cent with 23.18 million adjudged to be jobless.