The National Bureau of Statistics says Kebbi State has the lowest percentage of 205 total crime cases reported representing two per cent of cases in 2017.

The total number of cases reported in the year under review was 134,663.

The NBS made this known this in a Crime Statistics: “Reported Offences by Type and State for 2017’’ posted on its website.

The bureau said that Kogi and Bauchi States followed Kebbi closely with 282 (0.20 per cent) and 386 (0.30 per cent) cases recorded respectively.

The breakdown of the 205 cases reported in Kebbi showed that 88 cases were committed against persons, 106 against property and 11 against lawful authority.

The report showed that 146 cases were reported committed against persons in Kogi, 111 against property and 25 against lawful authority, while 196 cases were reported against persons in Bauchi, 186 against property and four against lawful authority.

According to the NBS, offence against persons are those offences against human beings e.g. murder, manslaughter, infanticide, concealment of birth, rape and other physical abuse.

The offence against properties are those offences against human belongings, properties of any kind e.g. stealing, receiving stolen properties, obtaining property by false pretence, robbery, burglary and house breaking.

Also, the offence against lawful authority is any offence committed against any establishment of the law e.g. failure to pay your tax amounts to an offence against lawful authority in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, the report showed that Lagos State had the highest percentage of total cases reported, with 50,975 cases recorded, representing 37. 9 per cent of cases reported.

Abia and Delta State followed closely with 12,408 (9.2 per cent) and 7,150 (5.3 per cent) cases recorded respectively.

The breakdown, however, showed that Lagos State recorded 18,926 cases against persons, 24,986 against property and 7,060 against lawful authority.

It further showed that Abia recorded 9, 816 reported cases against persons, 2,320 against property and 2,320 against lawful authority, while 3,310 cases against person were reported in Delta; 3,109 against property and 731 against lawful authority.

The report also showed that offences against property had the highest number of cases reported, with 68,579 of such cases reported.

It said that offences against persons recorded 53,641 cases, while offences against lawful authority recorded the least with 12,443 cases.