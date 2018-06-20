The state with the lowest bus fares intra-city and intercity for May 2018 was Bauchi at the average rate of N87.92 (within the city) and N1,064 (Intercity), the National Bureau of Statistics has said.

The bureau disclosed this in a report published on its website on Thursday titled ‘Transport Fare Watch’, which covered bus journeys within the city per drop, constant route; bus journeys intercity, state route, charge per person; air fare charge for specified routes single journey; journey by motorcycle (Okada) per drop; and water way passenger transport.

The average fare paid nationwide by commuters for bus journeys within the city increased by 0.53 per cent to N166.85 in May from the N165.94 recorded in April.

When compared to the previous year, the bus journey fare increased by 32.71 per cent.

For intercity bus journeys, commuters across Nigeria paid an average of N1,716.31 as bus fare. This resulted in a 0.05 per cent decrease when compared to theN1,722.86 recorded the previous month and a 14.89 percent increase from the figure recorded for May 2017.

Other states with the lowest average bus fares within the city after Bauchi State were Anambra and Rivers states at N93.33 and N96.36 respectively.

The NBS also disclosed that the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja recorded the highest bus fares within the city and intercity in May at the average rates of N325 and N4,125.51 respectively.

For air transport, the average fare paid by passengers on single journeys to specified routes decreased by 0.40 per cent compared to the N31,833.46 recorded for the month of April and increased by 1.04 per cent when compared to the previous year to N31,659.82.

States with highest average air fares were Lagos (N40,500.00), Edo (N39,950.00) and Abuja FCT (N39,592.59) while states with lowest average air fares were Katsina (N24,300.00), Osun (N24,950.48), and Nassarawa (N25,700.18).

The report also showed that there was a reduction in the fare paid by commuters for motorcycle journeys per drop by 0.62 per cent compared to the amount recorded for the previous month and increased by 7.87 per cent compared to May 2017 to N105.55.

Ondo State had the highest average journey fare by motorcycle per drop at N185.59, while Katsina State had the lowest average journey fare by motorcycle per drop at N52.14.

The average fare paid by passengers for water way transport increased by 0.57 per cent compared to the N572.12 recorded the previous month and decreased by 2.95 per cent to N573.12 when compared to May 2017.

Rivers State had the highest average fare by water way transport at N2,000.50, while Borno state recorded the lowest average water transport rates at N144.50.