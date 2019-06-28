The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has lifted the suspension placed on the Daar Communication, owner of AIT and Ray Power.
This was after the two parties reached an agreement.
Director General of the commission, Malam Ishaq Modibbo Kawu, announced the settlement on Friday.
The settlement, he however said, is based on fulfillment of some conditions.
