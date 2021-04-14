



The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the successes recorded by the commission in its Digital Switch Over roll out.

The acting director-general, National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Prof. Aduku Armstrong Idachaba, who gave the commendation during the Ministerial Taskforce’s engagement with stakeholders in Lagos, said the switch on in Lagos is very significant because Lagos is unquestionably the media hub of Nigeria, the most populated city in the country and advertising melting point.

He said, ”May, I specially thank the minister of Information and the Federal Government especially since the coming to office of President Muhammadu Buhari, for the immeasurable political, financial and moral support that has led to the reinvigoration of the DSO roll out phase 2.”

‘’The world is waiting to see with optimism how Nigeria will switch one of Africa’s biggest city and population centres.





And trust by Grace of God we will deliver for the good of the masses of this country.’’

Idachaba pointed out that the Directorate of Broadcast Research and planning has undertaken a study of the next phase of the roll out.

In his address, the Minister of Information and Culture Alhaji Lai Mohammed reaffirmed the government’s commitment towards creation of one million jobs with the Digital Switch Over (DSO) roll out across the country in three years.

He said, ‘’The Federal Ministry of Information and Culture considers the DSO as one of its priority projects, because of its potential to create jobs, bring governance closer to the people through better access to information, thus deepening democracy, bring internet to millions of homes and also provide quality programming, especially those produced locally, to Nigeria’s estimated 24 million television households, with high fidelity pictures and sound.’’