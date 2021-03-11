



The National Broadcasting Commission, NBC, says it is set to complete analogue switch off across Nigeria by end of 2022.

The Director General of the Commission, Prof. Armstrong Idachaba, disclosed this on Thursday at a press briefing for roll out of DSO timetable in Abuja.





He said the Commission has mapped out strategy for smooth roll out of digital signals in the remaining states across the country with a comprehensive timetable to be made available to the public.