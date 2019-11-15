<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigerian Bar Association in Edo has stressed the need for security agencies to provide adequate protection of lives and property of residents of the state.

Pius Oiwoh, Secretary of the state branch of the Association made the call on Friday in Benin in an interview.

This was against the backdrop of the release of Justice Chioma Nwosu, the abducted judge of the Court of Appeal, Benin Division, who was abducted on Oct. 30 on the Benin/Agbor road.

Oiwoh said that this was because the constitution was clear on the issue of protection of lives and property which is vested in the security agencies.

He said that though the NBA was elated at the release of the judge, there was the urgent need for government and security agencies to step up their actions.

He stressed that was in view of the increase in the spate of abduction within the state in recent months.

He noted that in the recent months the Chief Medical Director of Irrua Specialist Hospital, as well as, a judge of the Federal High Court, Akure were abducted within Edo.

“We don’t want this to continue, so the security agencies should step up their actions in guaranteeing the protection of the people,” he said.

He explained that the NBA had, in solidarity with the judge, embarked on a three-day court boycott to condemn the abduction.

He said that the bar was on the verge of reviewing it to an indefinite boycott before the judge was released.

Newsmen report that Justice Nwosu was released on Wednesday night.