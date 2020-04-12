<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mr Paul Usoro, has urged lawyers to adhere to all safety rules and regulations of government as the world celebrates Easter amidst Coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement signed by NBA National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kunle Edun, and made available to newsmen, Usoro assured lawyers that the trying times would be over.

“It is Easter, a celebration of the life of our Lord, Jesus Christ, whose earthly life epitomised great sacrifice and love; the virtues of our Lord Jesus Christ cannot become more apt than it is at the present moment we live in.

“The Coronavirus pandemic has hit us all in different ways and manners. It has changed life as we knew it.





“As our frontline medical personnel are sacrificing their energy and time and in some cases their lives to fight this scourge, as citizens – particularly lawyers, we must remain responsible and abide by the directives of government.

He expressed the association’s appreciation for the efforts of NBA branches and senior members of the bar in rendering assistance to members during this period.

“We commend you. Going forward, the NBA is in advance consultation with bar leaders with a view to coordinating and streamlining these efforts including an early release of the 10 per cent of Bar Practicing Fees to the branches.

“These dark days of COVID-19 will pass. The dark days are only for a while; May this Easter give all of us the strength and hope for a better tomorrow and forever,” he said.