A legal practitional and former National General Secretary of the Nigerian Bar Association, Chief Emeka Obegolu, has written a petition to the Attorney General of the Federation and Inspector General of Police over alleged illegal arrest of Chief George Ali, who is second class chief, Ada-Opokwu of Opokwu LGA, Benue state.

According to the lawyer, Chief Ali alongside his son and brother had faced several threats of arrest and subsequent arrest by men of the Police force over a loan of One Hundred Thousand Us Dollars ($100,000.00) that was taken by his brother, Anthony Ali, sometime in 2007 from their kinsman, Air Vice Marshal Emmanuel Ejeh (Rtd).

The petition reads in part, “That our client only became aware of the loan when the said Air Vice Marshal Emmanuel Ejeh (Rtd) asked for his help in recovering the said loan from his brother sometime in July 2017, and our client promised to see what he could do to help.

“That our client immediately asked his brother to refund the money and a part of the money has already been refunded.

“That the said Air-Vice Marshal has been using the men of the Police Force to threaten our client to pay up the loan or face incarceration until the sum is fully paid up.

“That we filed a Fundamental Rights actions in the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja with Suit No: CV/1952/2018 and the matter is to come up on the 4th day of July, 2018 for hearing and all parties in the suit have been served with the Court processes”.

He said despite the service of the court processes on the parties, his client was still getting threats of arrest and incarceration from the men of the Police Force.