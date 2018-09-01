The Nigerian Bar Association has faulted President Muhammadu Buhari that national interest and security take priority over the rule of law.

This was part of the communique issued at the end of the annual conference of the association in Abuja on Friday.

President Buhari had at the opening of the conference said the rule of law takes back stage when national security and interest are involved.

But the NBA in the communique of the conference faulted the stand of the President.

The President of the NBA, Abubakar Mahmoud (SAN), who read the communique, said rule of law is supreme in every democracy.

The NBA said the Rule of Law is central to a democracy and superior to any national security concerns and that the government must be managed within the perimeters and parameters of the Rule of Law.

It frowned at the growing trend of government deciding on which court orders to obey, adding: “Court has exclusive duty under a democratic dispensation to interpret the Constitution and other laws, and government and the citizenry must comply with court orders at all times until set aside.”

The association also called for the consideration of creation of state police.

It equally sought for the war against corruption to be fought without political considerations.

It called for free, fair and peaceful elections next year.