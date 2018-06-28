Monday Ubani, 2nd Vice-President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), on Thursday said there is no evidence that the killings being perpetrated by killer herdsmen in the country will end even if President Muhammadu Buhari leaves office.

Some Nigerians have argued that the herdsmen are being emboldened in carrying out their dastardly act because the president who is from Fulani extraction and Grand Patron of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association is one of their own.

They said once President Buhari leaves and another problem takes over, the killings will end as the killer herdsmen will no longer have someone in authority giving them cover.

But speaking in a chat, Ubani who called for a rejigging of the security architecture said no one can say with certainty that the killings is rampant because President Buhari is in charge and will end once he leaves.

“It will be difficult for anyone to say with every amount of certainty that if the president vacates office, there will be a reduction in the killings.

“It might happen if those people are right that what emboldens these herdsmen is because they have a Fulani man as president and the fact that he has not been very decisive enough, they are being encouraged when there is no commensurate punishment in terms of arrest and prosecution.

“But it may also turn out to be that it may have no connection with the Fulani man. It may be that these guys may be Boko Haram members and not even Fulani. Such that even if the president vacates office, the killings may continue in a larger form because it is Boko Haram people disguising as Fulani herdsmen.

“It is not something one can say with every amount of certainty unless you have information that the president is actually giving this herdsmen support. It is important for those of us who are analysts to always look at issues from a broader perspective in order to find a solution.

“I think what should be done in addressing this insecurity problem is for the government to reorder and restructure the security architecture of the country. It is not a question of whether he vacates office now.”