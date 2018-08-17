The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) President, Abubakar Mahmoud, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), has declared that the late Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Rivers State, Emmanuel Aguma (SAN), left indelible marks on the legal profession.

Speaking during a condolence visit to Governor Nyesom Wike, yesterday, at the Government House, Port Harcourt, Mahmoud said the late Aguma left a very good legacy.

He said: “He has left indelible marks on the legal profession. He left a very good legacy. His legacy is something we will continue to be proud of.

“This is a very sad visit to condole with you and the government and people of Rivers State on the loss of the Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Emmanuel Aguma (SAN).

“Aguma was an accomplished lawyer. He was one of our very senior lawyers that we are proud of, not only in Rivers State, but across the country,” Mahmoud said.

The NBA president said the death of Aguma was a loss to the state, the legal profession and the entire country.

On the political terrain, he said the NBA, as a professional body, would continue to be neutral and stand firm on the side of the constitution.

In his response, Wike announced the burial of the late justice commissioner will hold on September 14 and 15, 2018.

Wike said a burial committee will be set up on Friday, to start preparations in earnest.

The governor said the passage of Aguma was unfortunate, noting that the late attorney general was a loyal public officer, who invested his mental resources and time to develop the state.

He said Aguma’s death was a personal loss, in view of his loyalty and passion for work.