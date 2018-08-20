The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has elected a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mr Paul Usoro, as its new national president.

Chairman of the Electoral Committee, Professor Auwalu Yadudu, disclosed this on Monday while announcing the result of the election held in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

He said Mr Usoro polled 4,509 votes to defeat Mr Okafor Obi and Mr Ernest Ojukwu who scored 4,423 and 3,313 votes respectively.

The outgoing President of the association, Mr Abubakar Mahmoud, commended the electoral committee for the conduct of the election.

Mr Mahmoud, who is also a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, said the election was the fairest exercise held so far.