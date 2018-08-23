Former vice-chairman of Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Onitsha branch, Ada Obinna Edozie, has praised Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, for banning commercial motorcycles, while pleading for the fulfilment of the promise to bring mini buses as an alternative means of transportation.

Edozie, who is the legal secretary of Human Rights Defenders of Nigeria, said the trauma the people of the state are passing through over the ban of commercial motorcycles, popularly called okada, would come to an end if the state government provides the mini buses.

She said the ban on okada was one of the best decisions the governor has taken in recent time, adding that there was an urgent need for the provision of alternative means of commuting within the state.

Edozie appealed to the people to exercise patience since Obiano had promised to provide the needed alternative to the motorbike.

“The issue of providing alternative is not what can be done in a day. I know they must have done something about it. They are waiting for the vehicles to arrive Anambra State.

“It is not something you can just order in a day. It takes some time. The issue of alternative is providing buses, which I am sure they have placed order and it will take sometime to arrive,” she said.

The lawyer also expressed her feeling about Governor Obiano’s performance, which she said was impressive, especially in the area of erosion control, which has become the major problem of the state.

“He is touching vital areas, like erosion and security of the state. I must commend him, especially the ban on Okada. It is a laudable step,” she said.

She also expressed happiness over the decongestion of streets and markets, saying this had ensured increase in businesses at banks and other business centres around markets.