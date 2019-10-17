<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigeria Association of Women Journalist (NAWOJ), Oyo State chapter, has called on the Oyo State government to hasten actions towards achieving a befitting family court for state.

Mrs. Jadesola Ajibola, Oyo State NAWOJ chairperson, stated this at the Oyo State NAWOJ Headquarters at NUJ Quarters, Iyaganku, Ibadan, during a press briefing on the International Girl Child Day.

Ajibola said the state governor should visit the site of the State Family Court so that he can see for himself and also know where to help in the matter.

According to her, “Oyo State remains the only state in the South West that has not until now have an edifice that we can call Family Court”.

“Family Court is the only viable and the only source where the violence against gender based issue can be solved, our women that have been violated against can get redress at this Family Court.

“We at the NAWOJ are always advocating for a better society, we are here saying there is no room for any molestation against the girl child and women as a whole. These molestations against our women must stop.

“We have been to the ministry of women affairs and we met the commissioner for women Affairs, Alhaja Faosat Sanni, who assured us that the said project will be look into, but we want the governor to go there himself and see for himself and it is then he can know where and how to help the projects, we want that project to be completed before December 31 this year.