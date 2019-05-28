<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Chairperson of National Association of Women Journalists, Lagos State chapter, Sekinah Lawal, on Monday expressed frustration about the failure of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to disclose the outcome of its investigations into the alleged Nigerian Union of Journalists housing scheme fraud.

According to Lawal, no fewer than 800 persons, mostly journalists, subscribed to the housing scheme.

Lawal, at a press conference on Monday, lamented that the EFCC had been silent on the petition submitted two years ago by 26 of the subscribers calling for a probe of NAWOJ President, Ifeyinwa Omowole, over the failed housing scheme.

Lawal, who addressed the press together with the NUJ Chairman, The Nation chapter, Mr Musa Odoshimokhe, also claimed that the election conducted on Thursday by NAWOJ, Lagos chapter, was null and void, having been conducted in disobedience to a court order.

“The election season came amid a struggle to get justice for our members who had lost about N150m in a fraudulent housing scheme, spearheaded by Mrs Omowole, who saw a window of opportunity in the planned Lagos NAWOJ election to wrest power from the vocal incumbent chairperson of NAWOJ, Hajia Sekinah Lawal, and subscribers who were prosecuting a case against her (Omowole).”

While vowing that subscribers to the housing scheme would do everything legally possible to get justice, Lawal called on the EFCC to release its probe report.

She said, “We call on the leadership of the EFCC in Lagos to summon the courage to issue a report on their findings after two years of investigation and proceed to do the needful.”