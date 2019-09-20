<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigeria Association of Women Journalist (NAWOJ) has decried the high level of gender inequality in journalism profession, saying that more women should be at the top of managerial positions in media organisations.

Mrs. Ifeyinwa Omowole, the National President of NAWOJ, stated this at a three-day gender equity and safety sensitive reporting workshop for women journalists in Bauchi State.

The event was organised by Bauchi chapter of NAWOJ, in collaboration with the Norwegian Union of Journalists and it held at the Medical Health Workers Union of Nigeria Secretariat in Bauchi.

Represented by the National Secretary of NAWOJ, Mrs. Ladi Bala, the NAWOJ president said the journalism profession has been dominated by men for a very long time with only few women who eventually rise to the peak of the profession.

“The role of women in national building is so critical and central because the society rests on the shoulder of women. The Northeast part of the country is bedeviled by insecurity challenges such as kidnapping, terrorism, armed robbery, but it is the women that can bring out these problems in the front burner of national issues.

“As women journalists, we face a lot of sexual harassment in various media organisations which stop us from doing our jobs effectively. For us to function better as female journalists, you must be passionate about your job and see it as a calling.”