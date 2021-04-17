



The Nigerian Navy (NN), says its newest offshore survey vessel, NNS LANA, has began her homeward journey to the country.

This is contained in a statement issued on Saturday in Abuja by the Director of Information, Naval Headquarters, Commodore Suleman Dahun.

He, however, said the ship will visit ports in Lisbon, Las Palmas, Banjul and Tema-Ghana, before heading to Nigeria on May 17.

According to Dahun, the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Adm. Awwal Gambo, had addressed the ship’s company.

The CNS noted that the foremost desire of every littoral state is to have a fleet with the right mix of platforms to meet its operational objectives.

Gambo acknowledged that the homebound voyage of NNS LANA was another milestone in the NN’s fleet recapitalisation efforts.

He added that the induction of NNS LANA would enhance the Navy’s capacity to provide survey services and charting, which were crucial to safe navigation and maritime security.

Gambo also said that the ship would add to the Navy’s power of providing security to the nation’s maritime environment and the Gulf of Guinea.

The CNS appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari for his untiring effort and ensuring that the NN have the requisite capability to meet its constitutional mandate.

Gambo commended the entire NNS LANA ship company for their good conduct since their arrival in France, and for cooperating with Messrs OCEA, the French company that constructed the ship.

The CNS urged them to maintain the good conduct as they begin their homebound voyage.

Gambo charged them to adhere to COVID-19 protocols and extant port administrative procedures and guidelines, as well as avoid any act capable of tarnishing the image of the service and the country.

He explained that the NNS LANA was designed with some shipborne training activities intended to broaden the company’s knowledge and sharpen their skills in handling the ship and its systems.





He, therefore, enjoined the ship company to take the training seriously and absorb as much as possible, as they have become potential reference point to subsequent ship’s company.

The CNS urged the personnel to bring to bear, the NN core values of professionalism, integrity and teamwork, so that Nigeria will maximise the value of the new ship in the protection of its maritime environment.

In her remarks, the Nigerian Ambassador to France, Dr Modupe Irele, commended Messrs OCEA for their impressive craftsmanship in the construction of the hydrographic survey vessel, and sustaining the cordial relations between the two countries.

Irele noted that the growing collaboration between Nigerian Navy and Messrs OCEA, indicated the increased engagements between the two countries in economic, defence and security

cooperation.

She commended the NN and Messrs OCEA for overcoming the difficulties, disruptions and delays caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic to complete the construction of NNS LANA.

Irele acknowledged that the desire shown by the two countries to strengthen bilateral and multilateral cooperation and increase foreign investments, was mutually shared by President Muhammadu and President Emmanuel Macron.

According to her, the shared objective has resulted in an increasing level of exchange of visits by both leaders as well as frequent bilateral visits by high level government officials of both countries.

Irele also praised the efforts of the NN under the leadership of Gambo towards ensuring the maintenance of maritime security.

“I hoped that the deployment of NNS LANA will increase the capacity of the service in promoting foreign trade and commercial activities among other things.

“I equally wished NNS LANA and its crew a safe and healthy passage back home in international waters.“ she said.