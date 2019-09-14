<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigerian Navy has said that as a partner in ensuring the restoration of internal security, it would continue to support democracy by remaining loyal and dedicated to the service of the country.

The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Adm. Ibok-Ete Ibas, said this in Abuja on Saturday while speaking at the end of the Nigerian Navy Third Quarter Route March 2019.

He said to achieve this feat, the Service would continue to focus on her core values of professionalism, teamwork and integrity to uphold the ethics and ethos of naval customs and tradition.

Ibas, who was represented by the Chief of Naval Standard and Safety, Rear Adm. Timothy Dakwat, said the Service remained steadfast in the provision of welfare for all officers and ratings to enhance optimal performance.

He said the quarterly exercise was deliberately captured in the Nigerian Navy Schedule of Events to sustain the physical and mental fitness of personnel towards an enhanced operational and combat readiness.

“Indeed, the Nigerian Navy has placed a very high premium in maintaining a virile and potent naval force capable of confronting contemporary security challenges and evolving asymmetric warfare.

“The high turnout and impressive performance of personnel and corps members during today’s exercise attest to the high morale and commitment to service of our fatherland.

“It also demonstrates that the Nigerian Navy will continue to meet up with its constitutional commitments in collaboration with sister services and other security agencies in Nigeria for enhanced national security and nation-building.

“This successful outing additionally guarantees that the Nigerian Navy remains a dependable partner in conjunction with other sister services and security agencies in the effort to maintain territorial integrity and enforce internal security

“I, therefore, crave for committed collaboration and co-operation amongst sister services and other security agencies at this critical moment.

“As a willing partner in ensuring the restoration of internal security, the Nigerian Navy would continue to support our democracy by remaining loyal, committed and dedicated to the service of our fatherland,” he said.