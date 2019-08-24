<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Over 100 naval officers on Saturday engaged in the clean-up of Ikoyi and other communities in Lagos in a bid to foster civil-military relations.

Newsmen report that the Commander, Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) WEY, Commodore Uduak Ibanga, led the team of officers and soldiers in the exercise.

The team helped in clearing refuse dumps and drains blocked by empty bottles of water, polythene bags and other waste materials.

According to Ibanga, the clean-up is a way of building cordial relationship between the navy and residents of Lagos.

“As part of our corporate social responsibility, we decided to carry out environmental sanitation in parts of Lagos, including Ikoyi and environ with particular emphasis on clearing the drainages.

“No fewer than 100 Naval personnel in Lagos area were mobilised to partake in the exercise.

“At Ikoyi, the environmental sanitation covered Bourdillon adjoining Macpherson, Oyinkan, Abayomi and Falomo close,” he said.

The commodore added that the personnel would carry out similar exercise in other parts of Lagos, to encourage residents maintain clean and healthy environment for healthy living.

“This action has displayed the selfless service of the navy to host communities and promote cordial Civil-Military Relations for peaceful and mutually beneficial co-existence.

“Additionally, I am also conveying the commendation of the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Adm. Ibok-Ette Ibas, to Naval personnel and units in Lagos area to be focused, resolute and disciplined in the discharge of their duties.

“I also want to use this opportunity to thank members of the public for their support so far.

“I implore the public to continue to cooperate with the navy and other security agencies to fight criminalities,” he said.