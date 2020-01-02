<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A poet and a Nigerian Naval officer, Commodore Umar Abubakar-Sidi, has advised Nigerian youths to engage in reading and composing literary materials to enhance their self-development and a brighter future for them.

Abubakar-Sidi gave the advice as the guest speaker at the Caliphate Arts and Literature Forum’s interactive session held in Sokoto on Thursday.

He urged students at all levels to develop interests in literary writings which he said would help them broaden their intellects.

He commended the forum’s chairman, Khalifa Aliyu-Adamu, for his efforts toward reviving the reading culture.

He also lauded his campaign for the public to embrace literary works across the institutions in Sokoto State and in the country.

Abubakar-Sidi described poetry as essential for the exploration of human anxiety as well as the records of life experiences that connect body, soul, and spirit together.

He encouraged the participants at the forum to strive to translate literary works from different languages into the Hausa language, as well as translate literary works from the Hausa language into others.

According to him, Sokoto Caliphate has produced renowned poets and writers such as Shehu Usmanu Danfodio, Abdullahi Gwandu and a female, Nana Asama’u, and urged the up-and-coming generations to follow their footsteps.

The forum’s chairman, Aliyu-Adamu, in his response said that the annual event was organized to showcase individuals’ works and for members to interact and exchange ideas.

He said that the forum members used to meet every Sunday to discuss and review areas of focus.

Newsmen reports that Commodore Abubakar-Sidi spoke on the topic: ”Poet of the Dust” which he authored.

Also, there were other presenters who spoke on diverse topics that generated contributions, suggestions, and explanations.