The Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Adm. Ibok-Ete Ibas, has called on Nigerians to pray for troops in the front line fighting the insurgents in the Northeast and other criminals in the country.

Ibas made the call on Friday, at the Juma’at prayer in Abuja, to mark the 2018 Navy Anniversary Celebration which commenced on May 23.

The Juma’at prayer is one of the religious activities lined up for the event.

The naval chief who was represented by the Chief of Logistics (Acting), Rear Adm. Shuwa Mohammed, said the Nigerian Navy is supporting the troops with prayers as well as logistics in terms of arms and boats.

“The troops are in our prayers, we are supporting them with all the logistics aspects of fighting the war in terms of arms and boats,” he said.

He noted that the country is spending a lot of resources in footing the bills of the armed forces in the fight against terror.

According to him, these resources are affecting other aspects of the economy.

“‘If the resources are channeled to education, and health, the situation will be different today, so we need your prayers and assistance,” he said.

Ibas noted that the media and the armed forces are partners in the war against insurgency, urging the media to always see the positive aspects of the war.

On the prospect of establishing a naval presence in the Lake Chad Basin, Ibas said the Nigerian Navy has already established a station at the lake.

He said that about nine boats have already been deployed to the area as well armed men to defend the basin in terms of the Nigerian waters.

In his sermon at Juma’at prayers, the Chief Imam of the Defence Headquarters Mosque, Abuja, Cdr, Gidado Miqdad, called on naval personnel, the members of the armed forces to be more dedicated to their duties.