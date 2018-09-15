The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Adm. Ibok-Ete Ibas, has enjoined personnel of the Nigerian Navy, not to take laws into their hands and desist from acts that could bring the service to disrepute.

Ibas spoke on Saturday in Abuja at the end of the 2018 Third Quarter Route March.

Ibas who was represented by Rear Adm. Jatau Luka, the Chief of Administration, Naval Head Quarters, said that the Nigerian Navy would continue to perform its constitutional role in collaboration with other security agencies to improve national security.

“It is noteworthy to reinstate that the Nigerian Navy has been a formidable partner in the internal security across the country.

“To this end, I enjoin you all to perform these duties diligently and with utmost regard to human rights.

“May I quickly add, that you should not engage in any acts of misdemeanour or taking the laws into your hands that could bring the service to disrepute in the course of national service.

“I wish to reaffirm also that the Nigerian Navy will continue to support you by way of providing critical requirements for optimal performance

“Expectedly, you are to exhibit total dedication and unflinching support to our democracy,” Ibas said.

Ibas stated that operational efficiency and combat readiness are predicated on mental and physical fitness of the armed forces.

“Therefore, this exercise is aimed at developing personnel towards enhancing physical and mental alertness to meet the dynamics of contemporary security operations,’’ he said.

On the 2019 elections, Ibas pledged that the Navy would assist the Independent National Electoral Commission, in the distribution of election materials to the riverine areas.

He said that the Navy would not only protect the materials in areas across the country not accessible by roads, but also provide effective security on the nation’s waterways.