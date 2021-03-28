



The digital transformation of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital (NAUTH), Nnewi, Anambra State, received a boost as an Osumenyi-born philanthropist in Nnewi South Local Government Area, Chief Nicholas Ojiego, donated 13 crates of sophisticated ultramodern electronic filing equipment to the hospital.

Chief Ojiego, represented by Dr Charles Ebulue, President, Osumenyi Youth Council (OYC), at the official handover ceremony on Saturday, said he made the donation as part of his contribution to the movement of the tertiary health institution to its permanent site currently ongoing. He said he did it in the spirit of think-home philosophy and as a stakeholder to ensure that the hospital becomes one of the best in Nigeria.

‘The intention is to support think-home philosophy of Anambra people especially what the present NAUTH management under the leadership of Associate Professor Joseph Ugboaja is doing for the development of the health institution. This is the quickest and fastest ever transformation we have seen in the history of this institution or any other tertiary health institution in Nigeria.





‘We are calling on all other philanthropists whether as individuals or groups wherever they are to join hands in achieving the mission and vision of the new NAUTH management,’ he said. He disclosed that the equipment was worth over N30 million imported from Germany. He explained that the installation would take place at the request of the hospital.

While receiving the equipment, Ugboaja expressed gratitude to the donor and said that the management was committed to raising the hospital to be among the top five in Nigeria to stop medical tourism abroad.

‘One of our pillars towards achieving the transformation agenda is through e-medicine. You can’t talk about being one of the top five tertiary health institutions without digitalization. You can’t continue to operate manually. One of the key areas is medical records. That’s why I’m excited to receive the equipment. We are going to run full Electronic Medical Records (EMR) system and do away with manual filing system, ” Ugboaja said.