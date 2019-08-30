<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

“Reinventing nationalism among Nigerians is the way out of the current challenges facing the country.”

The Governor of Edo State, Mr Godwin Obaseki and a former Vice Chancellor of Igbinedion University, Okada in Edo State, Professor Eghosa Osaghae‎, made the suggestion yesterday while speaking at a lecture to mark the 90th birthday celebration of the Esogban of Benin Kingdom, Chief David Edebiri, in Benin City.‎

Obaseki while speaking as the Chief host, said greed and corruption have infested every part of the society and call for fresh orientation among young Nigerians who he said constituted more than 75 percent of the country’s population.

“How can we as leaders focus on or be driven by the philosophy of greediness? Because if everybody ask for themselves alone, then who will ask for us all? That is the tragedy of out politics even at the minutest level, unit level, at the ward level, local government level, at the state level, at the federal level; the same issues. Without a strong state, we cannot achieve our individual aspirations so the thought process in our politics must change.

“Almost 75 percent of the people living in Nigeria are almost under 30 years so we may stand the chance if we begin to tell them anew and show them this example of what leadership should be, about greatness, that is, doing something selfless then you will be remembered because that is the essence of existence,” he said.

In his lecture titled “The struggle to make Nigeria United and strong: yesterday, today and tomorrow,” Osaghae said for as long as the Nigeria’s federal system remains “opportunistic, predatory, unproductive and exclusionary, the common grounds that are necessary to hold together would remain weak and fragile”.

In his remarks, the celebrant, Chief Edebiri, urged Nigerian leaders to live for humanity and ensure the common good of all.