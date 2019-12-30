<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has declared a three-day fasting and prayer for the unity, peace and progress of Nigeria.

A statement signed by the NYCN National President, Mr Solomon Adodo, said that the prayer session would hold from Jan. 1 to Jan. 3, 2020.

Adodo urged youths and well-meaning Nigerians and religious leaders to participate in the three-day exercise.

He also advised them to turn away from all misdeeds and truly seek God’s face.

“The National Youth Council of Nigeria hereby calls on all Nigerian youths and indeed every Nigerian to humbly, sincerely, soberly and solemnly seek the face of God in utter repentance as we embark on three days of prayer and fasting.

“It is a known fact that Nigeria has been a highly religious nation across faith lines and denominations.

“However, we have all been significantly steeped in hypocrisy as a people, rarely practising what we preach. It is, therefore, time for us to turn away from all our misdeeds and truly seek God’s face.

“All the nations that have truthfully sought the face of God while working on their developmental goals have been able to achieve very significant progress.

“We strongly believe that Nigeria’s problems can be addressed if we sincerely seek the help of God, while assiduously working to address the same.

“It is on this note that NYCN is calling on all Nigerians to embark on these sessions of fasting and prayers to seek God’s guidance in all our national affairs in 2020,” Adodo said.

According to him, while Christians are expected to gather in their respective churches during the fasting and prayer period, Muslims will meet at mosques within their areas to pray together and break their fast.