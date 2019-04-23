<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Dr Stella Oyedepo, the incumbent General Manager and the Chief executive Officer (CEO) of the National Theatre (NT) in Lagos is dead.

She died late on Easter Monday while returning to Lagos from an official trip when her car was said to have rammed into an articulated vehicle at Sagamu along the Benin-Ijebu-Ode Express Road.

Mr Abiodun Abe, the Director in charge of Business Development at the NT confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday through a telephone interview.

Abe also told NAN that himself; the Public Relations Officer of the NT, Mr Steve Ogundele, and other management staff were taking the corpse of the deceased to Ilorin, her home town.

Abe said that the management of the NT would soon issue a press statement on her funeral details.

The late Oyedepo assumed duty as the incumbent CEO of NT on April 22, 2018.

An artiste, Pelumi Lawal, told NAN that it was sad that the deceased was returning from Calabar only to die around Sagamu.

“She had begun to transform the National Theatre to its pride of place within the last one year of her leadership.

“ She was indeed doing a good job without making noise.

“The toilets and the air conditioners at the National Theatre’s halls have begun to function well. All these were to her credit.

“She was a very humble and a hard working administrator who used to listen to people’s advice on how to move the NT forward.

“It pains me that we have lost such a great woman.

“May she rest in peace,” he said.

NAN correspondent who visited the NT also observed that there was lull in business around the popular `Abe Igi’ as soon as the operators heard about the unfortunate incident.

Most of the operators who converged in groups were observed discussing the development in hushed tones and wearing somber mood.

They, however, refused to speak to NAN on their perception and what they would miss about the deceased.